FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: February 10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN’S CONNER ROTTERMAN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a night when HSE's Zach Gunn became the Royals' all-time leading scorer, his teammate Conner Rotterman left quite the impression as well. On this play, Rotterman sliced into the paint while curling toward the basket, but a few opponents from Hamilton County rival Carmel were in the way. That fact wouldn't stop Rotterman, as he exploded through contact with a nifty scoop-shot, off-balance layup off the glass for two points. Carmel, ranked seventh in the state, may have been the favorites, but Rotterman helped lead Hamilton Southeastern to a dominant 72-51 win on the road.

NOMINEE #2: RONCALLI'S KELLEN SCHREIBER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roncalli had lost five straight games to fellow Catholic school, Cathedral, but lately, those results had been close. In this matchup, Cathedral nearly stole the ball on a pass to Kellen Schreiber, but the Roncalli junior was able to gather it back in around midcourt. Upon turning to the hoop, Schreiber saw little resistance, so he attacked the rim hard as he was closed upon by a pair of Cathedral defenders. Even through a physical hack and foul, Schreiber was able to put it in for two points, firing up his Roncalli squad on the way to a 68-50 win over the Irish, snapping the Rebels' losing streak against their rivals.