High pressure over the area keeps our afternoon dry with warmer temeperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday everyone! High pressure moving east over the region will shift our winds out of the south helping to bump our temperatures this afternoon.

Skies will clear out through the day as afternoon temperatures climb above normal into the upper 40s and 50s.

The weekend starts off dry with a little sunshine. Clouds increase and rain showers develop in the afternoon.

It won't be an all day wash out but if you are running errands in the evening keep the umbrella nearby.

Sunday starts off warm with scattered showers but temperatures will drop in the afternoon as a cold front swings through the state. The start of next week is looking dry and mild.