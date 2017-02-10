High pressure over the area keeps our afternoon dry with warmer temeperatures

Posted 5:20 AM, February 10, 2017, by

Happy Friday everyone! High pressure moving east over the region will shift our winds out of the south helping to bump our temperatures this afternoon.

national-wind-flow

Skies will clear out through the day as afternoon temperatures climb above normal into the upper 40s and 50s.

next-12-hour-graph-indianapolis

The weekend starts off dry with a little sunshine. Clouds increase and rain showers develop in the afternoon.

jim-regional-00z-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

It won't be an all day wash out but if you are running errands in the evening keep the umbrella nearby.

jim-5-regional-00z-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Sunday starts off warm with scattered showers but temperatures will drop in the afternoon as a cold front swings through the state. The start of next week is looking dry and mild.

am-7-day-forecast-int

 