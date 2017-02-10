Indianapolis woman accused of sneaking Suboxone strips into jail with Christmas card
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A woman in Johnson County was arrested after police say she tried to sneak drugs into the jail using a Christmas card.
Karen Fellers, 51, of Indianapolis, was charged with trafficking with an inmate.
Fellers hid strips of Suboxone in a Christmas card coming into the Johnson County jail, according to court documents.
Investigators say she was caught on tape in a jail call conspiring to mail the drugs.
Police say two more arrests could be coming.
39.463779 -86.134470