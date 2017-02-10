New Castle family requesting Valentine’s Day cards for 5-year-old with cancer

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle family is hoping to encourage their cancer-stricken 5-year-old son with dozens of Valentine’s Day cards this year!

Jace Griffin is a Kindergarten student at Sunnyside Elementary School. Last fall, he started getting migraines and vomited uncontrollably. His parents, Joe Griffin and Carrie Watkins, took him to the hospital and an MRI revealed a tumor in the back of his head.

He was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called Medulloblastoma. He underwent successful surgery at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to remove the tumor.

Currently, Jace is in the last week of a six-week radiation program in Warrenville, Illinois. After the radiation treatment finishes, he will receive chemotherapy for a year.

His great uncle Bob Grammer started collecting Valentine’s Day cards for Jace to lift his spiritsJace’s father estimates they have about 100 Valentine’s Day cards from friends, family, and classmates.

“Our great uncle and his wife and a few friends got together and said they wanted to give some Valentines to him since he’s out of school and missing his first Valentine’s Day party,” Joe told FOX59.

Additionally, the New Castle Fire Department heard about Jace and is planning to give him a surprise when he returns home.

Joe told FOX59 that the cards are very meaningful and important because they distract him from the pain. “It is distracting him from the issues he’s going through right now and providing him with some sort of normality. It’s helped him realize that he has more friends than he did before.”

If you want to send Jace a Valentine card, you can drop it off at Dollar General, 906 Broad St., New Castle, or mail it to 802 Stewart Drive, New Castle, IN 47362.

There is a GoFundMe page currently set up to help the family with Jace’s treatments.