Quick weekend warm up brings rain chances; Temps falling Sunday

JUMP AROUND

The temperature turnaround is underway again Friday afternoon! Sunshine and along with brisk southwest winds have elevated temperatures from early morning lows in the teens to near 50° by afternoon.

Wind are brisk offsetting the warmth Friday afternoon. A steady 15 to 20 mph wind will continue through the evening hours.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

The strong warm up will continue throughout the night with areas of fog will be forming over north-central Indiana where snow remains on the ground or continues to melt. Fog and drizzle may greet some early Saturday but later Saturday afternoon and evening showers become more likely. An approaching glow pressure and cold front will enter the state before sunrise Sunday moving rain chances out early Sunday.

FALLING TEMPS SUNDAY

Early week projections of 60° warmth continue for Sunday but the timing of the wind shifting cold front means warmth will occur early in the day – well before sunrise. Temperature are expected to fall as winds turn northwest before sunrise. Showers will be possible mainly early then diminish by mid morning.