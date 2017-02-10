Your Town Friday: Giving Fishers a downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. - For this week's Your Town Friday, we're heading to Fishers where a group has taken on the task of giving the city a downtown.

"We were inspired by the city’s vision for a smart, vibrant entrepreneurial community and Fishers has always been a great place, so for us it’s an easy decision," said Shelby Bowen.

Bowen is the vice president of Development for Envoy, an ownership group with a vision for potential.

The group's first project, The Edge, sits at 116th Street and Lantern Road.

"It’s called The Edge as a kind of a play on words because it’s on the edge of the Nickel Plate District but also the architecture I think you’ll see is different than what people would expect to see in a downtown Fishers."

The Well Coffeehouse in The Edge has quickly become a destination in Fishers. You buy their coffee and they send water to a community that needs it.

"This was the first location for them in Indiana and so we’re excited that they chose The Edge," said Bowen. "Things have just been fantastic for them and we love having them here. It’s the kind of energy we love to have in our building."

Bowen's group has another huge project in the works nearby called One North. The nearly $45 million project includes a regional 526-space parking garage and a mixed-use development with approximately 220 residential units, including 13 live-work units. The residential units are slated for studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments and will introduce the live-work unit concept to Fishers’ downtown district.

One North is expected to open in the summer of 2018.

"It’s not easy to come into a city and redevelop a downtown on this scale, so we’re just excited to be a part of it."

Yes, you heard Bowen right. They are developing a downtown, something Fishers has never had!

"No downtown! So it really lacked that sense of community. Then when you saw the Nickel Plate Amphitheater come on and people were gravitating towards that, it just kind of seemed natural to go you know, why not create a downtown? And that’s really what the mayor and council set out to do and hit a home run as far as I’m concerned "

So the Nickel Plate District is on its way to being the hub of Fishers.

The Edge is already home to boutiques and Radiate Sixty Hair Collective. These are longtime businesses in Fishers now in the new heart of the city. And there's plenty of room for more.

"Between the brewery across the street and The Escape Room, we’re just lucky to be a part of that downtown culture of fun, entertainment and shopping. It’s just awesome. It’s just a sense of place. It’s just an extraordinary asset for Fishers."