12 arrested after drugs, cash and weapons are seized from ‘The Candy Store’

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Bryan Roach says it was tip he received from a concerned citizen that led police to arrest a dozen people and seize drugs, cash and weapons Friday.

Ten of those arrests took place at business located in the 2900 block of East 10th Street, known as “The Candy Store,” around 8 p.m. Two others were arrested at a nearby residence in the 600 block of North Oxford.

The charges range from visiting and maintaining a common nuisance to dealing cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and outstanding warrants.

Items seized from “The Candy Store” included: 5 firearms, 1 of them was stolen, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, spice, drug paraphernalia, and $4,352 in cash.

Arrested at “The Candy Store” were: 19-year-old Nigel Williams, 20-year-old William Humbert, 31-year-old Chenita Gray, 41-year-old Lamarcus Isom, 43-year-old Johnnie Slaughter, 44-year-old Harry English, 21-year-old Amise Macintosh, 44-year-old Monica Smith, 50-year-old Marcus Williams and a 17-year-old juvenile.

52-year-old Sheila Williams and 42-year-old Holly Bartlett were arrested at the Oxford address.

The arrests came Friday night when officers served search warrants simultaneously at both locations.

All suspects were transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.