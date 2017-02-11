× Body Found in Sugar Creek in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Saturday before 6:30 p.m. on the Sugar Creek near County Road 225 west, north of Country Club Road, local kayakers came across a body submerged in the creek, Indiana State Police said.

The ISP at Lafayette were called to respond, along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the ISP, with assistance from the Department of Natural Resources, the body was removed from the water and identification will be done by Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the investigation is ongoing.