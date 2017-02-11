× Indianapolis police searching for missing 5-month-old in non-custodial abduction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking for the public to help them find a missing 5-month-old boy believed to have been abducted by his non-custodial mother.

Police say the infant, Parker Williams, is a ward of the state and was taken by his mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams, Wednesday.

Officers believe the mother has fled with the baby to Louisville. She is believed to be driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz model C300 with Indiana plate number WJY311.

The child has recently suffered a bilateral skull fracture and could be in danger. Regina has an open warrant for child neglect.

The child is described as being 24 inches long and weighing 15 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say an Amber Alert has not been issued, because the case doesn’t not meet the criteria.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317)327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477).