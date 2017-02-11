Mild start to the weekend with overnight rain and a colder Sunday

Happy Saturday! We are starting off in the 50s, about 30 degrees warmer than yesterday morning! Temperatures will continue to climb this afternoon to near 60º.

It is a cloudy morning but dry. Scattered showers will begin to develop after 3pm moving northward and increasing in coverage during the overnight hours.

A cold front moves through early Sunday morning shifting our winds out of the northwest and dropping our temperatures through the day.

Northwesterly winds will be strong Sunday 10-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Valentine’s Day is looking very nice! Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures return to seasonal averages Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of snow showers.

