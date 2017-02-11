× Muncie custodian accused of showing elementary school student photo of his genitalia

MUNCIE, Ind. – An elementary school custodian in Muncie was arrested Thursday after he allegedly showed a female student a photo of his genitalia.

Rodney Hollis Hammond Sr., 48, faces a preliminary charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony, which carries a standard one-year jail term.

The investigation that led to Hammond’s arrest began in December, after the female student reported the Selma Elementary School custodian showed her the photo in the school cafeteria.

In a release obtained by the Muncie Star Press, Liberty-Perry Community Schools Superintendent Bryan Rausch said Hammond was “placed on leave pending an investigation by the school and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sheriff’s deputies used a warrant to seize Hammond’s phone and it was sent to state police cyber-crime investigators, who reported finding a photo of a man’s genitalia that had been deleted.

Hammond was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home. He was later released after posting bond at the Delaware County Jail.

“We should all appreciate this matter involves a student and we ask the public to respect that student’s privacy,” said Superintendent Rausch.