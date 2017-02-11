PetSmart recalls dog and cat food products after metal is found in cans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – PetSmart is recalling dog and cat food products due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

The pet store issued the recall of The Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food first, on Thursday. The product was sold in stores nationwide, on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com and PetFoodDirect.com.

PetSmart says it is unaware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to this product at this point.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled dog food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring it into a PetSmart for a a full refund or exchange.

Below are product details of the dog food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017:

PetSmart issued the recall of Wellness Adult Cat Foods in 12.5 oz. cans Friday. The company also found the products were contaminated with metal.

The store says no other Wellness products are impacted by this issue and they are unaware of any cats becoming ill or injured from the affected cat food.

Customers are asked to stop feeding this product to their cats and bring the cans to a store for a full refund.

Below are product details of the affected cat food: