RECIPES: Valentine’s Day cocktails

Cupid Sour

1.5 oz Roca Patron Reposado

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Hibiscus syrup

.5 oz Patron Citronge Orange

egg white

Combine all ingredients in shake or 10 without ice, and shake vigorously to emulsify egg, add ice and shake again then strain into a chilled the coupe glass

Angels Delight

1.5 oz Angels Envy Bourbon

.75 oz sweet vermouth

.25 ounce allspice dram

Four dashes bitter truth Jerry Thomas bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until cold. Strain into chilled coupe or martini glass

When You Know You Know

1.5 oz Roca Patron Silver

1 oz Pink Guava Puree

.5 oz Lemon

.5 oz Patron Citronge Orange

Champagne or Dry Ice

Place dry ice in bottom of glass. In shaker tin add remaining ingredients and shake well. Strain into martini glass and top with champagne if not using dry ice