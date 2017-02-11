× Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run now accused of fatally running over boyfriend week before

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police say the woman responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lawrence is now also accused of running over her boyfriend just days earlier.

According to police reports, back on New Year’s Day, Brittney Jones told police she and her boyfriend, 37-year-old Marlon Clemons were arguing.

Jones said Clemons jumped onto the hood of her car and then slid off. He died later that day. Jones claimed it was all an accident.

Police have yet to charge Jones in that crash. But she was arrested February 9 for the January 13 fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of 52-year-old Brian Wilkinson, of Anderson.

Jones faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.