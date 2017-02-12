× Accident leaves four injured at Kentucky Avenue and Ameriplex Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD was called to the scene of a two-car accident early Sunday morning at Kentucky Avenue and Ameriplex Parkway. The accident left four injured.

Police say a 17-year-old driver lost control of his car and spun out, striking a pickup truck.

There were two other juveniles in the car. The one sitting in the back seat was critically injured. All four involved were taken to Eskanazi hospital.

According to police, alcohol is not believed to be the cause. IMPD said that the accident was likely caused by excessive speed on wet road conditions and driver inexperience.

The intersection will be closed while police investigate. All through traffic should go around the south bound lanes.