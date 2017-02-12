× Court overturns conviction of Muncie man found guilty of sexually assaulting dog

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Indiana Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of a Muncie man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting his roommate’s dog.

In August of 2015, Andy Allen “Uncle Andy” Shinnock, was arrested on a bestiality charge in connection with the alleged incident involving a 1-year-old female pit bull mix, according to our newsgathering partners at the Muncie Star Press.

At a bench trial last April, a Muncie police officer and a local psychologist each testified Shinnock had admitted to the crime. The roommate also testified he found Shinnock and the dog under extremely unusual circumstances, but he didn’t witness the actual assault.

Beyond those testimonies, there wasn’t much other evidence, which is why the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned Shinnock’s conviction in a 3-0 ruling last week.

Senior Judge John Sharpnack noted there was no evidence “of physical injury to the dog’s sex organ.”

Now the bestiality case might find itself before the Indiana Supreme Court.

Shinnock is also scheduled to stand trial in April in Delaware Circuit Court 4 on a charge of failing to register as a sex or violent offender. He was convicted of molesting children in 2012 and 2002.