Danville teen facing attempted murder charge in connection with early morning shooting

DANVILLE, Ind. — A person was critically injured in a shooting in Danville early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of South Kentucky Street and Chestnut Street around 2:55 a.m.

Officers said in a Facebook post that the shooter, 18-year-old Phillip Klug, was taken into custody and transported to the Hendricks County Jail. He faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

The shooting victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. As of Sunday afternoon, the victim was in “stable” condition.

Police did not share the name of the victim.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Detective Brent Allison by calling 317-745-4180 ext. 6005, or the department’s 24 Hour Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS.