Hogsett joins faith leaders rallying to protect communities impacted by executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett joined hundreds of Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders Sunday afternoon as they discussed plans to protect groups that they believe have been targeted by President Trump’s recent executive orders.

The “Public Action for a City of Inclusion” event took place at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church starting at 2 p.m.

The event was organized by Indianapolis Congregation Action Network (IndyCAN), which laid out a set of steps the city can take to “protect families targeted by discriminatory and unconstitutional orders.”

IndyCAN urged the mayor and sheriff to not use local money to enforce federal immigration policies and to prevent local law enforcement from serving as an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Indianapolis would join Midwestern cities like Cincinnati, Nashville and Minneapolis that are serving as so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.

Hogsett said Indianapolis welcomes all immigrants, refugees and marginalized people, but he stopped short of declaring it a sanctuary city.

“In this time of uncertainty, there is one thing I am certain of; as a society, as a state, as a city, as people of many faiths—we can not afford to allow our neighbors to be targeted for exclusion, expulsion or incarceration,” said the Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown. “Our houses of prayer are sanctuaries where all are welcome. We will stand with our sisters and brothers and protect those who feel targeted and vulnerable to amplified political attacks. We hope our elected officials join us”

Below is video of the rally: