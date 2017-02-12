IN Focus: Former LG candidate joins panelists to discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - The 2016 election will no doubt go down in the history books, here in Indiana and across the country.

And this week, we're adding some new (but very familiar) faces to the IN Focus panel, including former Lt. Gov. candidate & former State Rep. Christina Hale (D-Indianapolis), who ran on the ticket with John Gregg last year. Hale was joined on this week's show by all-star cast of panelists including Holcomb campaign manager Mike O'Brien, former Indiana Democratic Party communications director Jennifer Wagner, and Tony Samuel, the vice-chair of the Trump campaign in Indiana.

In the video above, Hale and the panel share their thoughts on the election, the new administration, a rise in civic engagement in these divisive times, and the 2018 election cycle.