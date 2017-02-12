× Indiana DNR officer’s K-9 dog disrupts photo session

COLUMBIA CITY, IN — No one likes a camera hog, but in the case of Indiana DNR’s K-9 dog, Kenobi, Officer Levi Knach is ok with the attention his companion is getting. You see, there are a team, especially when they’re taking photos together.

Knach, DNR officer in Indiana’s District 2 and Kenobi, his K-9 partner, dispatch justice in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Lagrange, Huntington, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties in northeast Indiana.

However when the two posed for a series of photos that were eventually posted to the department’s Facebook page, Kenobi couldn’t help but show how much he loves his handler.

In the series of four photos, the stern-faced Knach struggles to maintain his serious look as Kenobi snuggles up, licks his face and knocks his campaign hat off his head.

“Levi and Kenobi make a great team and enforce the law with a vengeance,” the Facebook post reads. “Both of them are entertaining and loaded with knowledge and experience. If you get a chance, book these two for a public appearance at your local event. They are both AWESOME!”