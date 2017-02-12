× Man flips over safety barrier, causes serious crash on I-69

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A serious crash on I-69 injured two drivers and closed all northbound lanes for around three hours Saturday night.

Madiscon County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash near mile marker 218 around 10:08 p.m.

Deputies say a southbound Ford Taurus operated by 24-year-old Tyler Toby Leboeuf left the roadway, entered the median and rolled, crossing the cable barrier into northbound lanes.

Leboeuf’s Taurus crashed into a northbound 2016 Kia Sol, driven by 24-year-old Jada Nicole Storms of Muncie.

Both drivers were taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital by Pendleton EMS. Storms was later transferred to St. Vincent Indianapolis. Storms reportedly suffered multiple fractures to her arms and legs, a laceration to the thorax, possible internal injuries and was knocked unconscious. Leboeuf suffered hand injuries and lacerations.

The investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Crash Team is ongoing.