Person sent to hospital in critical condition following Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ind. — A person was critically injured in a shooting in Danville early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of South Kentucky Street and Chestnut Street around 2:55 a.m.

Officers said in a Facebook post that the shooter was taken into custody and is cooperating with investigators.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Police did not share the names of the suspect or victim.

This story will be updated when more information is available.