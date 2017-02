Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Town of Cicero is gearing up for the 2nd annual "Taste of Chocolate" event.

It'll take place on Monday, February 14 at 10 West on Jackson Street. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Attendees will be able to sample all things chocolate served up by local businesses. A cash bar will also be available.

For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.