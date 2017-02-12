× Undocumented immigrants who fled from traffic stop apprehended at restaurant.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Two undocumented immigrants that fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop Saturday were apprehended Sunday.

The two Hispanic males were among six other immigrants believed to have been traveling from Houston to Baltimore.

State police say they found the males after receiving a tip that they’d been seen at a restaurant on Main Street in Cloverdale.

The individuals are currently being held in the Putnam County Jail, while they wait for agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

There will be no local criminal charges filed against the males.