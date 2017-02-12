× Woman flips over safety barrier, causes serious crash on I-69

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Late Saturday night, around 11 p.m., a serious crash on I-69 closed all northbound lanes for several hours.

This morning, all lanes are back open.

Indiana State Police said that a woman going south lost control of the vehicle after reaching for something down on her floorboard, over corrected and flipped over the safety barrier cables.

Her car landed upside down in the northbound lane and was hit head-on by another vehicle.

Two people were injured. The woman going southbound was in critical condition and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

More information will be posted once it is made available.