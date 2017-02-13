× 72-year-old man accused of molesting 14-year-old girl in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tippecanoe County man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage girl.

Detectives began investigating the alleged incident involving 72-year-old Lon A. Kaminsky and a 14-year-old victim on Jan. 28.

Kaminsky was taken into Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail. He faces felony charges of child molestation and child solicitation.

Kaminsky is being held without bond as detectives continue to investigate.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 765-423-9321 or call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-Crime.