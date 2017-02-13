Bunker Hill finally has new top cop, months after entire police department quits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUNKER HILL, Ind. - Months after the entire Bunker Hill police force walked off of the job, the town finally elected a new top cop.

Aaron Dague, 29, is now the new Town Marshall in the small town. He is stepping in after the entire Bunker Hill Police Department quit back in December, blaming the town council.

“Obviously, this stuff was before my time. It is in the past and it is a new start for me and a new slate,” said Drague.

The officers walked off the job after they say council members asked them to “do illegal, unethical, and immoral things.” They cited examples like asking the police to run background checks on other town councilors to find their criminal history. The officers claim they were threatened when they said no. They also raised concern for their own safety, telling us they were all forced to share one set of body armor.

“We had three vests but we had seven people. So, I took my vest off and gave it to the other four reserves when they were working,” said former Bunker Hill Town Marshall Michael Thomison.

Since then, Bunker Hill Town Council President Brock Speer says an outside group offered to donate five body armor kits to the department.

“It is not going to be easy. They have a long battle ahead of them dealing with the board,” said Thomison.

Dague accepted a 90-day contract with the town. The council says he will patrol on his own without any help for now. The board will look to eventually expand the force. With high turnover rates and pending lawsuits against the board, the town needs to make some changes if they hope to keep the Marshall around for more than just a few years.

“Communication is key and we have to communicate with the Marshall. He also has to communicate with us,” said Bunker Hill Town Council President Brock Speer.

Dague won’t start until a routine background check in completed. Then other positions will be considered.