Carmel Clay schools push for replacement referendum to appear on May ballot

CARMEL, Ind.- The Carmel Clay school board is set to decide if another school funding referendum will go before voters there this spring.

If the measure doesn’t go through the district says could have to eliminate nearly 300 jobs, and that would result in larger class sizes at school across the district.

This is technically a “replacement referendum.”

Voters approved the previous one in 2010.

Carmel Clay superintendent, Dr. Nicholas Wahl says the district is not asking for any additional money this time around.

If approved, the school tax rate would stay at $0.83.

School leaders argue the extra money helps them fill the gap left by a change in the state student funding formula.

AP and dual credit courses, sports, performing arts, and school sponsored clubs could all be in jeopardy if this measure isn’t passed.

The school board will make a decision on whether to put the referendum on the ballot during its regular meeting on Monday, February 13.

Voters could see the measure on the ballot during a special election this May.