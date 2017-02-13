× Convicted sex offender arrested again, accused of voyeurism

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – A convicted sex offender is in trouble with the law again, accused of hiding a camera in a public restroom and shooting video of unsuspecting victims.

David Wise, 55, was arrested Sunday morning after being accused of hiding a camera phone in a unisex bathroom in the Kroger store located in the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue.

According to police records, officers responded to a disturbance at the store 1:30 Sunday morning. A man told officers he noticed a small device under a sink while using the unisex bathroom in the store. The device turned out to be a smart phone which was partially concealed by toilet paper. The man confronted David Wise, who admitted the phone was his and he had dropped it behind the sink. Wise agreed to give the man his passcode to unlock the phone.

The man “began to look through the phone when he noticed a 19-minute video long video that recorded the toilet, where a person’s genitals would normally be exposed while using the bathroom,” the incident report said.

The report says Wise tried to grab the phone and delete the video while the man was searching through the phone.

A manager at the Kroger said Wise had been working at the store cleaning floors for the last year. But three months ago, Wise had begun cleaning the bathrooms every day before his shift, which was not his responsibility.

The phone was taken in for evidence, and Wise was arrested on a preliminary charge of Voyeurism.

The arrest marks David Wise’s most recent run-in with the law. He was convicted of drugging and raping his now ex-wife in May 2014. The case made national headlines when Wise’s sentence included no prison time. Twelve years of a 20-year sentence were suspended, followed by eight years of home detention. Wise was arrested again a month later for violating the terms of his home detention. Police said Wise’s GPS monitor stopped working because he had failed to charge it. That conviction resulted in an 8-year sentence, including five years in prison followed by three years of home detention. The sentence also required Wise to register as a sex offender.

But Wise only served ten months behind bars before being entered into a Community Transition program, which allowed him to work while wearing a GPS monitor, and required him to register as a sex off

Wise’s ex-wife and rape victim, Mandy Lewis, hopes this latest arrest will result in Wise spending more time behind bars.

“I doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s messed up again,” Lewis said. “He should have been in prison from the get-go.”

“He took advantage of people when they thought they were safe,” Lewis continued. “You know, using the unisex bathroom, either by themselves or with their families. He took advantage of me while I was asleep in our marital bed.”

In court Monday, Marion County Superior Court Judge Judge Kurt Eisgruber ordered Wise be held without bond until a follow-up hearing on March 2nd. That hearing could include revisiting Wise’s original 20-year sentence.

An initial hearing on the new Voyeurism case is currently scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

“We have to get people like this off the streets,” Lewis said. “People like this belong in prison. The punishment should definitely fit the crime, and it didn’t here.”