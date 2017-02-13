× Delaware County elementary school custodian fired after being accused of showing student lewd photo

SELMA, Ind. – A custodian at a Delaware County elementary school was fired after allegedly using his phone to show a female student a photo of his genitals.

According to a statement from Liberty-Perry Community School Corporation, the district was alerted to the investigation involving Rodney Hammond Sr. in December 2016. Hammond, 48, was placed on leave as the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter.

The school terminated Hammond on Friday, Feb. 10, after learning that he was arrested as a result of the investigation. He worked as a custodian at Selma Elementary School.

According to the Star Press, a female student said Hammond showed her a photo of his genitals while they were in the school cafeteria.

Sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant for Hammond’s cell phone. Forensic investigators reported finding a photo of a man’s genitals that had been deleted.

“The school was notified that law enforcement completed their investigation and the school immediately took steps to terminate the employment of (Hammond),” Superintendent Bryan Rausch wrote in a statement.

Hammond was arrested at his home Thursday and posted bond at the Delaware County Jail.

“Throughout the process, the school has appreciated the responsiveness of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office,” Rausch wrote in the statement.