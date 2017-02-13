× Distracted driving leads to head-on collision near State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Distracted driving is the listed cause for an accident on the north-east side along 46th Street near Millersville Road just before 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, a single pickup truck with two people inside were traveling along 46th Street when the driver became distracted thereby allowing the pickup to leave the roadway and hit a group of trees head-on.

The female passenger of the truck was able to climb out of the vehicle but the male was extricated out of the truck by emergency personnel. Both occupants were taken to Methodist Hospital.

46th Street was closed for about an hour at the accident scene but has since re-opened.