× Head-on crash delays traffic on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A head-on crash produced no injuries but delayed traffic for about 90 minutes at 62nd near Lafayette Road Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. when a car traveling east bound struck a curb and went head first into another car traveling west bound.

Neither driver sustained any serious injury as airbags were activated in each vehicle.

Only east bound traffic was able to get by incident during the clean up while west bound was diverted through neighboring area.