High school teams competing in 2017 Victory Field Classic announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Baseball is in the air. The Indianapolis Indians announced today that Brebeuf Jesuit, Franklin Central, Carmel, and Noblesville high schools will be the teams competing in the ninth annual Victory Field Classic.

The competition at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis takes place on Friday, April 28.

“For nine years, we’ve been proud to host some of the area’s best high school teams at the Victory Field Classic, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski said.

“The legacy of this event is full of exciting games and unique opportunities for high school players and fans to experience a game in a professional, downtown ballpark. We can’t wait for the first pitch.”

If you’d like to go, tickets are available for $5. Contact the Victory Field Box Office at Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or each of the participating high school athletic departments.