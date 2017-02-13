Hired or fired? FOX59 crew put to the test

“Hired or Fired Week” is back on FOX59 Morning News!

Jim O’Brien, Lindy Thackston, Scott Jones, Angela Ganote and Ray Cortopassi put themselves to the test in a variety of different professions.

Our intrepid forecaster went to Shelbyville to work at Chocolate for the Spirit.

Julie Bolejack is a master chocolatier tasked with teaching Jim the ins and outs of the candy business. Jim poured chocolate for Valentine's Day suckers and wrapped chocolate bars. Jim passed with flying colors!

Tuesday: Lindy becomes a florist

Wednesday: Scott becomes a babysitter

Thursday: Angela becomes a Girl Scout

Friday: Ray becomes a Harlem Globetrotter