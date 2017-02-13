Tech Report's Rich Demuro takes a test drive in the new, all-electric Chevy Bolt EV -- and tells us if he thinks it's worth saying goodbye to gasoline.
Hitting the streets in the Chevy Bolt EV
-
Cuisinart recalls 8 million food processors; blades could break and end up in food
-
“Bolt for the Heart” 5K raises money to buy life-saving equipment for ISP
-
Woman arrested on theft warrant after crashing vehicle into icy pond
-
Woman dies after Muncie hit-and-run in December
-
SUV crashes into west side home, missing woman in recliner by inches
-
-
Man dies after being flown to hospital from crash near Johnson-Shelby county line
-
Police say woman abducted from Cleveland store in ‘good health’
-
IMPD says missing 88-year-old Indianapolis man found safe in Ohio
-
Pro-LGBT rights protesters hold dance party outside Mike Pence’s D.C. home
-
San Diego Chargers bolt for Los Angeles, owner announces in letter
-
-
Renewed call for pharmacy protections after violent Elwood robbery
-
Police searching for driver who critically injured 63-year-old woman
-
18-year-old Greenwood man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old