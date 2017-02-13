Hoosier veterans transition into workforce with help from ‘Operation: Job Ready Veterans’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From graduation to a job interview – it was a big day for Hoosier veterans.

They graduated from a one-week course through the program "Operation: Job Ready Veterans."

It teaches veterans how to transition from the military to the everyday workforce.

The veterans received their certificate of course completion. Hoosier employers were on hand to interview them, encouraging them to use what they learned during their class.

This program is also available to spouses of veterans to help them transition into the workforce.