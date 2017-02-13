× I-64 traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. – A late afternoon traffic stop on Sunday led to the arrest of a Fort Branch man.

A trooper was patrolling the area near I-64 and State Road 162 when he observed a blue Ford F-150 commit several traffic violations heading westbound.

He followed the driver, identified as 37-year-old Bradley Heichelbech, and initiated a traffic stop. A K-9 conducted a search and discovered two ounces of methamphetamine and three needles.

Heichelbech then admitted to the trooper that he used meth just an hour before being pulled over. He was arrested and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance.

He is currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center.