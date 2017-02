× IMPD investigates body found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD investigators are at the scene of a body found in the White River.

They were called to the scene in the 2700 block of South Harding Street around 11:35 a.m.

IMPD dispatch says a body has been recovered, but that is the only information they are releasing right now.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.