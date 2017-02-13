× Indianapolis man wins $1 million on newly introduced scratch-off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man hit it big with a scratch-off that had only been introduced to the public for a few hours last Tuesday.

The Hoosier Lottery says Cody Wagner won one of three $1 million top prizes on the $10,000 Frenzy Multiplier ticket he bought at Buck’s Market at 3015 S. Meridian St.

Originally, the 25-year-old bought two $500 Frenzy Multiplier and one $5,000 Frenzy Multiplier ticket for a total of $20. He won $30 and returned to the market the same day to purchase the ticket that won him $1 million.

Wagner, who works for a company that does natural disaster cleanup, drove straight to work to drop off items and tell his boss he was taking the day off. Then, he drove to Hoosier Lottery headquarters.

Although Wagner says he used to joke with his family that he would buy a Lamborghini if he ever won the lottery, he has more practical plans for his prize. He wants to pay off his house and car.

“I want to do it right. I want to have money down the line,” he said. “It’s a lot, but it’s not enough to retire.”

Two top prizes of $1 million remain for the $10,000 Frenzy Multiplier Scratch-off, as of Feb. 9.