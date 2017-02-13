× Prosecutor: Indianapolis woman stole nearly $70K in immigration scam through local churches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman accused of running an immigration scam through local churches and stealing tens of thousands of dollars has been arrested.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced today that an investigation by his office’s Grand Jury Division has led to the arrest and charging of Judith Palma.

Palma, who operated under the name Roma Smith, is accused of taking payments from dozens of individuals for immigration services and documents that were never produced.

She has been charged with 17 counts of Theft (Level 6 Felonies) for allegedly taking $67,856 from 31 victims whom she met through local churches.

“Anyone with concerns regarding immigration status is urged to seek services from a licensed immigration attorney,” Prosecutor Curry said. “We understand recent federal policy changes have heightened the urgency to resolve outstanding immigration issues, but such conditions may make individuals easier targets for scam artists. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in this case, Palma told the victims she had a contact named Ms. Warner who was an attorney in the Indianapolis Immigration Office and could help undocumented individuals receive “papers,” or U.S. Permanent Residency Cards and various other immigration documents.

Palma required down payments for the process of obtaining the documents and provided receipts that read, “Oficina de Immigracion (Office of Immigration), Indianapolis, IN.”

Palma is believed to have gained the trust of many victims by meeting them through local churches. The churches’ pastors are believed to have been victimized as well and unwittingly used their influence over congregation members to endorse Palma’s services.

Palma was taken into custody February 10 and an initial hearing is expected to be scheduled in Criminal Court 9.

A charge of a crime is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.