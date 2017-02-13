Police continue search for 5-month-old abducted by non-custodial mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—IMPD investigators are asking that Regina Williams, the mother who abducted her 5-month old son and took him to Louisville, turn herself in.

Police say the infant, Parker Williams, is a ward of the state and was taken by his mother on Wednesday.

Williams’ custody was stripped after a January incident left the 5-month old infant with a fractured skull.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Regina Williams claimed the infant was hurt after she dropped the child after she slipped and fell on a wet floor.

An investigation into the incident revealed that in fact Williams had dropped her son because she was too drunk to hold onto him. The affidavit then states that the 5 month old was not taken to the hospital until 3 days later.

Police says currently, they do not believe the child is in any immediate danger and is still in Louisville with his mother.

“Our first concern is getting not only mom in custody, but the safety and welfare of the child as well,” IMPD Sargent Kendale Adams said.

Adams said the department is currently working with “multiple agencies” to help track Regina Williams’ location. Right now, Adams says the best thing Williams can do is turn herself in.

“You know police are looking for you to turn yourself in so we would urge her to go ahead and do that to local authorities in Louisville or wherever she may be and let us begin the process of trying to sort through this and figure out what is going on,” Adams said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317)327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477).