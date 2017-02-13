× Police searching for Grant County man wanted on child molesting charges

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– Police officers are looking for a Grant County man wanted in connection with child molestation.

Robert McMinn, 47, is wanted for two counts of child molesting. He is described to be approximately 5-feet-1-inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest. If you know where McMinn can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.