Proposal aims to cut hold time for stray animals in half

Indianapolis, IN--- The Indianapolis City-County Council will consider a proposal that could help cut down on overcrowding at shelters.

Right now, stray or lost domestic animals have to wait 30 days before being adopted, with the exception of rescue organizations recognized by animal care. A new proposal would reduce the hold period from 30 days to 14 days.

"As a community we're all trying to help the same population of homeless animals," Darcie Kurtz said.

Kurtz is the the operations manager for Southside Animal Shelter in Indianapolis. She said while the proposal won't directly impact her shelter, it could have a ripple effect.

"That really helps us as a community not just sit on these animals sort of in limbo so we can get them fixed, get them adopted," she said.

The proposal passed out of the Metropolitan Economic Development Committee Monday night and will go to the city-county council next.

"So we're doing two things with this proposal, allowing these animals to move faster from animal care to the rescues into loving families and also reducing the expense of leaving them at animal care that that has for the taxpayers," Councilman Zach Adamson (D)-District 17 said.

It's money and time to help stray animals find a permanent place to call home.

The proposal also means there would be a shorter window for people to claim lost pets, but Councilman Adamson said there are more resources to help track those owners down.

