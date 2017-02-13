Order a musical message of love this holiday with a singing telegram. Capital City Chorus stopped by with a few love songs for the boys and more on how to order yours today.
Singing valentines
-
Bloomington man says he was forbidden from singing at grandmother’s funeral due to his ‘gay lifestyle’
-
Man barred from singing at grandmother’s funeral hopes to spark change
-
Heartwarming video shows dozens of veterans join Indiana students singing ‘God Bless the USA’
-
Domino’s Pizza launches wedding registry before Valentine’s
-
Iconic LOVE sculpture in front of IMA to be moved indoors
-
-
Indiana contractors’ viral rendition of ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ will wow you!
-
Little girl orders dollhouse and cookies from Amazon’s Alexa, racks up big bill
-
Colts players, cheerleaders spread joy to Riley Hostpial patients with Christmas carols
-
The ‘Jingle Johns’ are flush with musical entertainment
-
2016 American Music Awards top moments and winners
-
-
WWII veteran mourns death of girlfriend he reunited with 70 years after war
-
Woman says bacon helped her celebrate 109 years
-
Hundreds of peaceful Trump protests overshadowed by violent acts, arrests