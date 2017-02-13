× Sunny start to the week; shot of cold coming before record warmth!

Skies are clear and temperatures are cooling into the upper 20s. Expect a bright sunrise for your Monday at 7:40 a.m. Plenty of sunshine will be offered up through the entire day and temperatures should respond into the middle 40s. Winds will freshen a bit through the afternoon but nothing like the winds of Sunday!

A colder shot is on the way midweek (Wednesday), but it will be short-lived! It may have just enough oomph to produce a few flurries north and east of Indianapolis late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Another ridge of warmth will build and boast temperatures that could exceed record levels by Sunday!