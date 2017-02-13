Suspected drunk driver involved in crash that kills Noblesville man

Indianapolis, IN. – An early Monday morning crash on I-465 has claimed the life of a Noblesville man. Just before 2:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to an accident on I-465 eastbound near Michigan Road. Upon arrival responders found two inverted vehicles, one on the right shoulder of the interstate and one in the ditch. David Kriehn, age 66, was the reported driver of the vehicle in the ditch. Kriehn was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled several times, he was rushed to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Elizabeth Vargas-Hernandez of Indianapolis, she was not injured. There were three passengers in the Nissan who were checked and released by medics at the scene.

Preliminary investigation and witness statements led police to believe Vargas-Hernandez was traveling at a high rate of speed in the right lane when she came upon the Honda. Vargas-Hernandez struck the rear of the Honda causing it to slide off the road and overturn several times in the ditch. The Nissan also overturned and came to upside down on the right shoulder.

Based on the investigation Vargas-Hernandez was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. She was also cited for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license. A blood draw was taken for blood alcohol content, those results are pending.

State Police are still investigating this incident.