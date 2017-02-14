× 3 Indianapolis suburbs make the list of safest cities in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three Indianapolis suburbs are among the safest cities in the country—and one of them made the top five.

That’s according to NeighborhoodScout, which releases an annual list of the safest places in the U.S. Zionsville ranked fifth while Carmel was 68th and Fishers was 83rd on the website’s list of 100 safest cities.

The ranking is based on communities with 25,000 or more people and takes into account the number of property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

Crimes included in the rankings are burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. Data used for the research include the number of total crimes reported to the FBI in each city and the total population.

Here’s a look at the top ten:

Oak Ridge, Tenn. Shoreview, Minn. Ridgefield, Conn. Franklin, Mass. Zionsville, Ind. Bergenfield, N.J. Lake in the Hills, Ill. Lexington, Mass. Bartlett, Ill. Reading, Mass.

