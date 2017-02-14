After a cool off Wednesday. winter takes another break; April-level warmth returns soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARMEST IN 11 YEARS

Are you 'loving' the mild temperatures? It was the warmest Valentine's day in 11 years! We topped 53° this afternoon and for the first time in four years it didn't snow on February 14th. Four of the past five Valentine's days have snowed, with the snowiest ever just three years ago. 5.5" of snow fell in 2014.

The rest of the evening will be breezy but dry. A wind shifting cold front will pass around 10-11 pm. Brisk northwest winds are expected through sunrise along with a possible passing snow shower or a few flurries before sunrise.

A more seasonal chill in on the way for Wednesday. High temperatures will lower tomorrow to near 40°