After a cool off Wednesday. winter takes another break; April-level warmth returns soon

WARMEST IN 11 YEARS
Are you 'loving' the mild temperatures? It was the warmest Valentine's day in 11 years! We topped 53° this afternoon and for the first time in four years it didn't snow on February 14th. Four of the past five Valentine's days have snowed, with the snowiest ever just three years ago. 5.5" of snow fell in 2014.
The rest of the evening will be breezy but dry. A wind shifting cold front will pass around 10-11 pm. Brisk northwest winds are expected through sunrise along with a possible passing snow shower or a few flurries before sunrise.
A more seasonal chill in on the way for Wednesday. High temperatures will lower tomorrow to near 40°
NEW WARM SURGE COMING
After the brief cool down a new warm surge is in the works. In a winter that now ranks 27th warmest and a February that is the warmest in 18 years - near record setting warmth in possible starting is weekend and into early next week.
A warm front will be passing early friday morning and a new warm surge will begin.
High temperatures will once again return to the 60s with temperatures running nearly 25 degrees above normal for the weekend. The record high Monday of 72° was set just one year ago and we could crack 70° Monday. Stay tuned!