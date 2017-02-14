× Breezy, mild this Valentine’s Day before colder shot returns Wednesday!

Morning showers downstate are easing east at this hour! Drier air continues to build back in and will last through the entire afternoon, as temperatures return to above level readings again, something we’ve seen a lot of this month. Partly sunny skies will help too, along with southwest winds moving our numbers up to the low 50’s in Indianapolis. Keep in mind, it will turn breezy through the day, so a winter coat to a jacket will be needed at times!

Tonight the winds will remain breezy, as it begins to turn much colder! A potent cold front will drive our temperatures down after dark, as a few flurries develop north and east of downtown. Tomorrow will mark the coldest day of the week! Another warm stretch begins just in time for the weekend…

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, brisk and colder High: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny, dry High: 43

Friday: More sunshine and warmer High: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer High: 62