× Cardon & Associates

CarDon & Associates is a family-centered, family-operated organization with an approach to senior living that focuses on making a positive difference in the lives of the people served — from creating inviting, beautiful communities to providing compassionate, innovative and professional healthcare services.

Carroll and Donna Moore opened the first CarDon community in 1977, with the vision to create a better alternative for area seniors. The Moores wanted a place that focused on family-centered care and they wanted to make a difference. And they did.

Today, five of the Moore’s six children are licensed nursing home administrators and one is a physician. The entire family has continued their parents’ legacy, with four of the six serving as hands-on owners and operators and serving on the board of directors of CarDon & Associates.

Proud to honor the quality standards established by Carroll and Donna Moore and the legacy of their commitment to area seniors, CarDon & Associates has more than 40 years of expertise in community development and management, plus an unparalleled family-centered approach to creating inspiring living environments and delivering compassionate care.

With 3,000 employees and 20 communities throughout Indiana, CarDon offers more than 2,500 residents living options and healthcare services to meet everything from lifestyle desires to a wide range of personal needs.

CarDon & Associates is a family-centered, family-operated organization with an approach to senior living that focuses on making a positive difference in the lives of the people served — from creating inviting, beautiful communities to providing compassionate, innovative and professional healthcare services.

CarDon care services include:

CarDon’s vision is to provide residents with the greatest standard of senior living options and personalized care in engaging, welcoming and conveniently-located communities. Click the map to find the community closest to you.